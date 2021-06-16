At 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24, the North Bend Public Library will present storyteller Michael McCarty. This will be live on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/yxk7483k, and the link will also be available on the library’s webpage and Facebook page.
A storyteller for over 30 years, McCarty has performed around the world, entertaining audiences of all ages and in all venues, telling stories from a variety of cultures and histories that will shock and amaze. He also teaches storytelling to teachers, students and has worked with Arts in Corrections, a program from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the California Arts Council. His concert venues include schools, board rooms, penitentiaries, libraries, festivals, and, most recently, the 2021 Conference on World Affairs. His website is havemouthwillrunit.com.
McCarty is also the subject of “Belonging in the USA: The Michael D. McCarty Story,” an award-winning documentary the library will show one week before on June 17.
McCarty’s concert is part of the NBPL’s summer reading program. This concert is open to all ages and child-friendly but is primarily an adult concert.
Attendance at library programs earns points for those playing the summer reading game. More information about the summer reading game will be available on the library website.
For more information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, emailddouglas@northbendlibrary.org or visit http://northbendoregon.us/library.
