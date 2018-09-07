COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay has contracted with Knife River Materials to perform replacement of the sanitary storm drain located along Birch Avenue from North Front Street to the northbound U.S. Highway 101.
The work work will require a full road closure. Traffic will be detoured around the work zone. No street parking will be allowed on this portion of Birch Avenue or North Front Street while this replacement is underway.
Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution within the construction zone and detour area. The contractor will work with business owners as needed.
For more information, contact the Coos County Public Works Engineering Division at 541-269-8918.