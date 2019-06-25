COOS COUNTY — Fifty years ago “cops pissed off the wrong trans girl,” said Alan Brown, one of the event organizers commemorating Stonewall this weekend.
For the first time in Coos County, the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York is being remembered. The 50th Anniversary Celebration of Stonewall will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Coos History Museum, 1210 N Front St. A short film followed by discussion will spread information about the riots that forever changed and empowered the LGBTQ community.
“It started in the early morning when police came into the only bar that LGBTQ groups could go to feel safe,” Brown said. “It was part of a larger political move from the mayor at the time who was cleaning up the streets to get himself reelected. It impacted more than the LGBTQ groups, but also homeless people. They were going after everyone, but the cops pissed off the wrong trans girl.”
That June morning in Greenwich, New York, Sylvia Rivera was one of the first to throw a bottle as police officers raided the bar.
“She looked at them and broke the bottle she was drinking,” Brown said. “Others joined in and spilled into the streets.”
As Brown told it, the crowd grew so large that the police officers shut themselves up in the bar for safety.
“It was dramatic and lasted three days,” he said. “It wasn’t just about the LGBTQ group, but we are the ones who commemorate it. It was that event that pushed law throughout the United States.”
Stonewall celebrations are happening all across the country this weekend, especially because “the 50th anniversary is a big deal,” Brown said.
For the first celebration in Coos County, admission is free. It is also preceding the local Pride celebrations Aug. 2 and 3, though are separate events.
On Saturday at the Coos History Museum, Brown said that four individuals following the movie clip will talk about what Stonewall means to them.
“We’re just trying to have a forum on the information,” he said. “I think the biggest thing is if you don’t put the information out, history will repeat itself. These are difficult times right now and violence against the LGBTQ community is up. Being a LGBTQ kid is hard and I’m surprised by the number of trans youth in the area. This information is important to our community and relevant.
“It’s not just about bathrooms. It’s about our lives.”