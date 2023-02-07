On January 28 at 10:45 p.m., Coos County Sheriff’s Deputy Hannah Francis was dispatched to 95052 Stevens Lane, Coos Bay, to a report of a stolen vehicle. During the course of an investigation, it was learned, Ryan Langenberg, 29, Coos Bay had stolen the car from the victim’s carport without permission. After taking the report, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center entered the vehicle as stolen.
As Deputy Francis left the residence after taking the report, she observed the stolen vehicle driving east bound on Coos Sumner Lane. Deputy Francis conducted a traffic stop of the stolen vehicle on Coos Sumner near Wriston Springs Road.
