On Dec. 12 at approximately 5:12 p.m., an officer from the Coos Bay Police Department observed a male, later identified as 22-year-old Trevar Reed, operating a dirt bike on the roadway on Southwest Boulevard. Shortly after, the officer located Reed and the motorcycle on South 17th Street and made contact.
During the course of the contact and the subsequent investigation, it was learned that Reed was on parole, he had a suspended license, and the dirt bike had been reported stolen several weeks earlier to the North Bend Police Department. Ultimately, Reed was taken into custody for parole violation but lodging at the Coos County Jail was not available.
Reed was cited for the suspended license and referred to the Coos County district attorney for the unauthorized use of a vehicle, and Reed was released. The owner of the motorcycle was notified that his motorcycle was recovered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In