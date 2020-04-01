Help from the $2 trillion stimulus bill will soon be on its way with the House passage on Friday, March 27, and President Donald Trump pledging a quick signature. The bill addresses the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19 authorizing direct payments to taxpayers, dramatically expanded unemployment benefits and an aid package for small business owners.
At Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific, the bulk of our customers and contacts are small business owners and we understand how deeply this pandemic has affected them. The $350 billion loan package allocated specifically for small businesses could be a game-changer for the countless mom-and-pop’s that have had to shut their doors and/or lay off employees during this time.
So, what do business owners need to do to access this aid? First, they must apply at a lender approved by the Small Business Administration (SBA). In the past, securing such loans can take months. To get the money out quickly, the stimulus bill is calling on the U.S. Treasury Department and SBA to expedite the loan process and approve more institutions to make the loans. No official word has been given yet on exactly how fast that could be.
The other important item to note is that at least a portion of the loans that small businesses take out will be forgiven so long as the business remains intact and employs its staff.
If you’re a small business owner crunched for cash right now, consider getting in contact with your bank, credit union or lenders to understand what documents you’re going to need and start collecting organizing those records immediately. But understand, lenders won’t have all the pieces yet. Banks and credit unions are currently waiting on the SBA to provide reporting guidelines to fast-track the loan process.
If you’re a business owner in the mid to large range, your available loan package is slightly larger, sitting at $454 billion.
Unemployment Benefits
As of Thursday, March 26, unemployment claims skyrocketed to 3.2 million (link to my unemployment article here) – far more than we ever saw during the Great Recession. On the whole, the stimulus package is now going to give more workers more benefits for a longer time.
The $250 billion in unemployment aid is on top of what was already approved earlier in March in the Emergency Unemployment Insurance Stabilization and Access Act. That bill granted $1 billion right away for states to use for growing unemployment claims and to use for administrative costs of running unemployment offices. However, as unemployment grew, additional expansions were made to unemployment benefits in this stimulus bill.
So, how much money are we talking about? Unemployed workers will get up to $600 per week – again, this is on top of state benefits.
For perspective, federal relief during the Great Recession came in the form of an additional $25 a week on unemployment checks.
Workers can claim these benefits for no more than 39 weeks, up from the usual 26 weeks.
As of March 27, there has still been no timeline officialized for how soon unemployed workers could expect their checks. Nonetheless, BBB understands the pain of small business owners right now and heard about layoffs many owners have been forced to take.
BBB encourages employers to work with their employees – even those you just let go – to try and help answer any questions about unemployment expectations. In keeping this relationship strong, you maintain trust and credibility with your workforce that will pay dividends down the line when the crisis is over.
Direct Stimulus Payments
Individual taxpayers can expect up to $1,200 from the government thanks to the stimulus bill. Couples would receive $2,400 plus $500 per child. The total of direct relief amounts to $301 billion.
How much you get will be based on how much you make, which will be determined by your 2019 or 2018 tax returns. BBB’s tip is always to file your taxes early—we are doubling down on that right now.
Unfortunately, it’s still uncertain when consumers can expect the money. As of the passing of the bill, it is expected to take three weeks for the IRS to start sending out money. This is subject to change.
If you’ve already allowed the IRS to directly deposit your tax return in the last two years, you will likely receive the money into your account this way. If not, the IRS will send you a check.
