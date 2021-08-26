COOS BAY - A community leader with a history of volunteering was chosen to be the next member of the Coos Bay City Council.
The council chose Sara Stephens to replace former Council President Phil Marler, who resigned from the council due to the fact his family is moving.
Marler announced he was leaving two months ago, and the council decided to choose a replacement. Mayor Joe Benetti announced four people applied to be on the council, and the council members met in executive session Tuesday to interview the candidates. After the interviews, the council members wrote their choices on paper, with Stephens receiving the most votes.
Stephens has lived in the area for eight years and serves as the executive director of the South Coast Regional Early Learning Hub. Stephens serves as board chair for United Way and was a volunteer member of the city's budget committee. She will be sworn in during the council's first meeting in September.
During his final meeting, the city council recognized Marler for his year's of service to the city.
"Thank you for all you've done," Benetti said.
Marler said he has had time to figure out how to say goodbye, but finding the right words was difficult.
"I've been thinking for several days about what I might say, and I can't find the words," Marler said. "What a fantastic group of people. This city is so blessed to have this staff, the council and all the other committees."
Marler said the members of the city council are special because no one has the wrong motive for serving.
"It's been an honor to serve," he said. "This entire council loves this city and wants to do what's best for the city. Sometimes we disagree, but we always keep in mind we want what's best for the city."
While Marler will be leaving Coos Bay, he said he might return.
"It's been a pleasure, and it's been a real honor," he said. "Who knows, you may see me pop in here one Tuesday evening and heckle you from the cheap seats."
