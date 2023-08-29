The annual Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay STEP Salmon Derby will be held Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-4.
This is the major annual fundraiser for the STEP program to raise and release hatchery fall Chinook salmon in the lower Umpqua River.
The annual Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay STEP Salmon Derby will be held Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-4.
This is the major annual fundraiser for the STEP program to raise and release hatchery fall Chinook salmon in the lower Umpqua River.
Cash prizes during the event include $500 for the largest salmon caught during the derby, $150 for the largest salmon caught each day and $100 for the smallest legal salmon of the derby. There also is a new coho salmon category with $300 for the largest coho salmon caught.
After the harvest season has been closed all summer, anglers will be allowed to harvest one Chinook salmon per day in the ocean beginning Sept. 1. That date also marks the opening of the non-selective coho salmon season in the ocean. Anglers can harvest both fin-clipped (hatchery) and non fin-clipped (wild) coho salmon in the ocean. Only fin-clipped coho may be harvested in the Umpqua River.
The entry fee is $20 per person or $50 per boat of three or more anglers for the derby.
Entries can be purchased at the STEP office, 1877 Winchester Ave. in Reedsport, as well as Ace Hardware, Snowy River Mercantile, Salmon Harbor Tackle, Stockade Market and each morning at the Rainbow Plaza Boat Ramp in downtown Reedsport as well as the Winchester Bay East Boat Ramp.
The awards presentation is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, at the Blue Box Fish Company.
This year there also is a raffle for a 2020 Yamaha 9.9 HP electric start, power tilt outboard motor in like new condition. Tickets are $20 and only 300 will be sold.
For more information on the derby, visit umpquastephatchery.org or call 541-662-5505.
