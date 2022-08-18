Monkeypox virus

The monkey pox virus.

 Courtesy photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

As monkeypox cases continue to climb in Oregon, the state is working to control the outbreak before it becomes a statewide pandemic.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state health official, said the Oregon Health Authority is working to spread information and a limited number of vaccines to help slow the spread of the virus, which has so far mostly impacted gay and bisexual men.

