Beginning Saturday, March 12, students in Oregon will no longer be required to wear masks or quarantine if they come in contact with someone with COVID-19.
The Oregon Department of Education announced updates to its Ready Schools Safe Learners Resiliency Framework on Wednesday, timing its changes with moves the state announced earlier in the week.
The biggest element is the ODE will no longer require students or staff to wear face masks, instead shifting the responsibility to local school boards.
"This change follows the CDC's COVID-19 community levels recommendations," said Colt Gill, the director of the ODE, "and the decision by the governors of Oregon, California and Washington to shift mask mandates to the local level beginning March 12."
Gill said the change symbolizes a move to a "new stage of the pandemic" where protective measures are the responsibility of local officials and parents.
"These guidelines will continue to support schools in reaching our goal of providing in person education to students all day, every day," Gill said. "It includes specific supports for students, staff and families that may be at more risk for COVID-19 than others in the school population."
In addition to eliminating the mask mandate, the ODE is removing a requirement that those who come in contact with someone who tests positive isolate for five days. In addition, universal contact tracing in schools will no longer take place as the state puts in contact tracing effort on pause.
"The rationale on this is two-fold," Gill said. "First, the decision to pause contract tracing and quarantine acknowledges that these practices now, unlike earlier in the pandemic, have very limited impact on transmission of COVID-19 in our communities. COVID-19 has evolved to become one of the most transmissible viruses known, and by the time exposure is identified and contract tracing is performed, transmission has often already occurred.
"Second, following the Omicron surge here in Oregon, and for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon, we have very high levels of vaccine and infection induced immunity. The duration of this immunity is not quite known, but it is believed to provide protection from infection for at least 90 days."
Gill said instead of contact tracing, schools are urged to provide cohort notification when an exposure occurs. That includes cohorts such as classrooms, school bus populations and lunch groups. Parents could then watch their children for signs of sickness.
Because quarantine is no longer required, testing requirements would change to testing for those of increased likelihood of illness.
If there is a positive test, isolation requirements remain in place.
"When a student tests positive for COVID-19, they should isolate for five days," Gill said. "Students should continue to wear a well-fitting mask for an additional five days."
Gill said the changes that will go into effect March 12 will be a significant change for many after two years of COVID protections.
"All of this represents significant change in operations of our schools and the day-to-day experience for students and staff," Gill said. "This can feel like it's signaling the end of the pandemic. I want to be clear that's not the intention here. The shift we're discussing today is a new stage of the pandemic, and one where for at least the next few months, our state has some immunity."
Gill said many students, parents and teachers will celebrate the changes, but there will be others who are concerned when things return to more of the pre-pandemic stages.
"After two years, we've all learned a lot about COVID-19 and many of us have experienced significant loss," Gill said. "Now we're shifting to our local leaders. The responsibility also falls to us as individuals. When we make a decision to wear a mask in a specific setting, we need to think about more than our personal health. We need to think about those we will come in contact that day or future days."
State epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger also discussed the changes in school requirements.
"It's important to remember while the worst of the current surge is behind us, COVID-19 still exists," Sidelinger said. "We are seeing significantly lower cases. After March 11, the need to wear masks and take other precautions won't magically disappear."
Sidelinger said the decision to make changes is in large part due to Omicron, which infected so many people, it built up immunity levels.
"We now have a significant portion of the population with vaccination or infection induced immunity," he said. " Once the mask requirements are lifted, we will pause contact tracing for the public, including K-12 schools. Testing all individuals in a population with high levels of immunity is no longer feasible or needed."
Sidelinger said while the risk of COVID had not magically disappeared, it was now safe to return to a more normal life.
"We have at long last arrived at a stage in the pandemic where we can feel confident about relaxing more statewide requirements," he said. "It should no longer control our lives."
