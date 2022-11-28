Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) will pause accepting new applications for the Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Program at 11 a.m. on Nov. 30. This pause will allow OHCS to process current applications in its pipeline, allow for minor system maintenance, and better project the amount of federal HAF funds remaining for homeowners.  

"Since making the first HAF program payment in January 2022, the program has served the most at-risk homeowners, keeping families in their homes," said Ryan Vanden Brink, assistant director of Homeowner Assistance Programs. "The HAF team could not do this work without Oregon’s housing counseling agencies, which stand by to provide advice and advocacy for struggling homeowners across the state. If you are a homeowner falling behind, don’t delay, reach out to a state approved homeownership center right away."

