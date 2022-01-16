You have likely seen small drones navigating over parts of cities, towns and the countryside in Oregon from time to time.
The popular crafts are used by businesses and hobbyists and have now got the attention of the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (ORPD).
The OPRD intends to create rules to provide the clarity needed for drone pilots, hobbyists and the general public to know where drone take-off and landing is allowed and prohibited within a state park and along the ocean shore.
"While we do get occasional complaints about drones, we also get requests from pilots about where and how they can launch and land in a state park and on the ocean shore," OPRD spokesman Chris Havel said. "So, it’s not so much about responding to complaints as managing a legitimate form of recreation so it doesn’t create conflicts or cause resource damage. Drones are popular, and we want to give our field staff guidance on how to manage it, and help owners enjoy their hobby by having a consistent approach from park to park."
Havel said the state agency currently does not have rules specific to drones.
"We had to get permission from the legislature in 2021 to start the public rulemaking process now underway – so state park managers have been relying on more general rules that protect people, property, and natural and historic resources to manage drones on a case-by-case basis," Havel said. "Under that approach, managers have sometimes prohibited drone take-off and landing from a state park to protect a nesting bird or historic structure like a lighthouse."
While the OPRD does have penalties for rule violations, Havel said the agency's procedure is usually education first.
"We very rarely jump right to a citation when someone violates a rule; we usually inform, then warn, then cite unless it’s an extreme case," he said. "The fine for violating a park rule and damaging a resource varies up to about $2,000 and/or expulsion from a park depending on the severity of the incident."
According to Havel, penalties for violating park rules are set in a general way (see https://secure.sos.state.or.us/oard/viewSingleRule.action?ruleVrsnRsn=187975), so violating drone rules would be treated the same way as other infractions.
The OPRD Rule Advisory Committee will meet virtually Jan. 24 to review and discuss proposed changes to Oregon Administrative Rules concerning the use of drones.
The committee will also discuss any financial or economic effects of the proposed rules on businesses, local governments or other stakeholders.
The committee meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. and will be live streamed on YouTube for the public at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkqL6iVPBrfCTO27cNmCTwg. The meeting agenda does not include time for public comment.
After the committee review, the proposed rules will open for public comment. Details will be posted on the Proposed OPRD Rules web page.
OPRD appointed members to the Rule Advisory Committee (RAC). Members comprise individuals who are drone pilots, agency representatives, conservationists, and active visitors to state parks. Additional RAC members have been added for this second meeting. The first meeting was held in November 2021.
Individuals who require special accommodations to view the meetings should contact Katie Gauthier at least three days in advance of the meeting at 503-510-9678 or katie.gauthier@oregon.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In