Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education have provided updates about the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to ensure Oregon schools can maintain in-person instruction during the 2022-2023 school year.
OHA State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger and Oregon Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Colt Gill briefed reporters during a Zoom meeting Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17.
The state reported 1,406 COVID cases July 20 and 852 Aug. 17, Sidelinger said. Grant County, in eastern Oregon, has had the most cases per 100,000 people, more than 40,000.
Sidelinger noted that many people have been taking home COVID tests without reporting the results.
He said that the omicron strain remains the most prevalent, and that COVID hospitalizations statewide dropped from 464 July 20 to 328 Aug. 17. The latest forecast by the Oregon Health and Science University for emergency room visits, he added, dropped from 6.4% to 2.4%.
Sidelinger said that everyone from the age of 2 months up is eligible for booster shots.
“If you are eligible, get your booster now, and do not wait,” he said. He urged going to the OHSU website to learn about effective treatments.
Noting that August is National Vaccination Awareness Month, Sidelinger said the Oregon Health Authority has a prevention program for children.
Gill, saying the 2022-23 school year already has started in some districts, mentioned a new resource, Oregon Classroom Wise, is addressing specific school needs.
Just a few hours before the Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17, media briefing, the OHA announced the first pediatric case of moneypox in the state.
The case is linked to an adult monkeypox infection that was confirmed last month.
“We have a known connection to a previously diagnosed case,” Sidelinger said. “This child did not get the virus at school, child care or another community setting.”
To protect patient confidentiality, OHA is not disclosing the child’s sex, age, county of residence or how the child is connected to the previously diagnosed case, according to Sidelinger.
"School settings present low risk for transmission of monkeypox,” he said. “As we continue to face this outbreak, we will have students, staff or teachers who are diagnosed with monkeypox. We encourage them to stay home if they are sick or develop a new rash. Seek care for testing and treatment. This will help minimize potential exposures – even exposures that present low risks for transmission – in schools.”
Anyone with prolonged skin-to-skin contact with an individual with monkeypox can get monkeypox, according to Sidelinger.
“Right now, the disease is spreading primarily in gay, bisexual or queer men who report recent sexual activity with other men – and that is where we are focusing our prevention and response efforts,” he said.
Gill said all that is known about monkeypox is available for schools and “we will prepare our schools to communicate effectively.”
“All of us in public health,” Sidelinger said,” have learned much, have new tools, and have multiple vaccines.”
Asked whether providers have started subcutaneous dosing, he said, “Not all providers have switched over to that.”
Gill was asked whether local control would remain where cases have been spiking. Noting that the usual precautions, such as home masks and keeping children home, still help, he said local decisions still would be left to school leaders.
“We’re watching the situation carefully,” he added.
Gill also said that school districts have been providing mental health tool kits and that plans are posted on each district’s website.
Asked whether there were ventilation requirements for monkeypox as well as COVID, Gill said his department has published guidelines on ventilation systems.
Sidelinger said there has been no quarantining for monkeypox.
Gill said the Centers for Disease Control has a tool for school districts so that districts can change protocols if necessary.
Sidelinger said the average Oregonian should have the same concerns about monkeypox as for COVID.
Asked whether there was an epi curve (visual display of onset of illnesses for an outbreak) for monkeypox, Sidelinger replied that there have been too few cases, even nationwide, to have one.
