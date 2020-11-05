The Oregon Department of State Lands and Oregon State University will be hosting a public forum Thursday about the university's proposal to turn the Elliot State Forest into a research forest, according to the department.
Members of the public are invited to attend the session via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. to hear from university and state leaders about the proposal, as well as ask questions about the draft proposal and contribute feedback. Registration information is available on the department's website.
The forum is the second and last such event during the department's discussions of what to do with the forest. Another "drop-in" session will be held Friday, according to the department.
In 2018, state leaders proposed the idea of turning over the more than 90,000 acres of forest land to the university, and separating the land from Oregon's education funding system. The university has been working since then to draft a proposal for the use of the land.
OSU's draft proposal says the plan would allow for research on forestry management practices on a much larger scale than the university's other research forests, and would include some timber sales to keep the forest self-sufficient.
The State Land Board will meet on Dec. 8 to formally hear the university's proposal, the board says.
