Elliott Forest

Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins, right, talks to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and Keith Tymchuk, a member of the Elliott State Research Forest Advisory Committee during a tour of the Elliott Forest.

 Contributed photo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The State Land Board took historic action toward creation of the Elliott State Research Forest, decoupling the forest from Oregon’s Common School Fund and appointing the first board of directors for the new public agency to be established in 2024 to oversee the research forest in collaboration with Oregon State University.

As an asset of the Common School Fund, the Elliott was continually caught between the financial obligation of the forest to support public schools and the forest’s potential to provide benefits beyond harvest revenue.



0
0
0
0
3



Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments