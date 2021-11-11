Shutter Creek Correctional Institute could soon have a new tenant.
Ownership of the recently-closed state prison near Lakeside returned to the federal government when Gov. Kate Brown decided to close the prison. But that change in ownership could be short-lived.
In a letter released last week, Vicki L. Walker, director of the Department of State Lands for the state of Oregon, told the U.S. General Services Administration the state is interested in taking over the facility to be used as a location to manage the Elliott State Forest.
The letter was addressed to Chelsey Battaglia, a senior realty specialist with the GSA who is based out of San Francisco.
"I am writing to express the interest of the Oregon Department of State Lands in the anticipated General Services Administration disposition of the Shutter Creek Correctional Institution in Coos County, Oregon," Walker wrote. "My department wishes to engage in a due diligence process to determine whether all or a portion of the property may be suitable as an administrative and program headquarters for the adjacent 83,000-acre Elliott State Forest that we have been deeply immersed into converting into a research forest with our land-grant university, Oregon State University."
Oregon State has been in discussions with the state for several years about the possibility of the university managing the forest while using it as a research location for some studies. Those talks are ongoing as the state and OSU work out the final details. In the current plan, the state would maintain ownership of the forest while OSU manages at least a portion of it.
The talks have included things such as how much of the forest would be available for logging, improvements to increase public access and discussions with area Tribes over the forest, much which has deep ties to the Native American communities.
In the letter, Walker asked about federal programs that could lessen the financial impact of taking over the facility.
"As part of that process, we would like to better understand the eligibility of our intended use to participate in available federal programs that provide for a reduction (offset) of the purchase price of GSA properties for uses satisfying 'public purpose' criteria," Walker wrote. "If we are to proceed, access to such a program will be critical, as well as having a clear understanding of details related to transaction terms and timing options."
Walker said in the letter no final decision has been made regarding the use of Shutter Creek, but she said the state is interested in using the location to manage the forest nearby.
I can’t promise that we will ultimately determine the Shutter Creek complex will meet the program needs for the Elliott State Research Forest, but we are interested in working with GSA in a process that is transparent and accessible to our partners at Oregon State University, local and tribal governments, and members of the Elliott State Research Forest Advisory Committee," the letter said. "While important, this conversation about facilities is part of a collaborative process that has been underway for multiple years to chart a new management future for the forest."
While the letter raises the potential of a new use for Shutter Creek, no details about the plans from the state or Oregon State University were included.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In