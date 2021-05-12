Two more permits related to the Jordan Cove Energy Project are facing barriers from state regulators.
The state Land Use Board of Appeals on Tuesday issued two decisions reversing authorizations from the city of Coos Bay and Coos County to dredge portions of the Coos Bay estuary.
According to the decisions, the navigation channel dredging would have been necessary for deep-draft liquefied natural gas tankers to enter the estuary and access the proposed LNG terminal on the bay’s north spit.
Both the city and the county in late 2019 and early 2020 approved exceptions and changes to planning and zoning rules to allow for the dredging at four points along the bay’s navigation channel.
The dredging would have taken portions of the estuary, which is usually around 10 feet in depth, down to the channel’s 37 feet in depth, expanding the channel at corners along the route. Both the city and county agreed with project’s argument that the dredging would have improved the reliability and safety of the channel for the tankers.
But in parallel appeals filed by the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians, Citizens for Renewables and Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, a three-member state appeals board disagreed with the city and county.
“We agree with petitioner and Oregon Shores and conclude that the city failed to demonstrate that there is a need for the (exception),” LUBA chair Michelle Gates Rudd wrote in the decision on the city appeal.
The board’s opinion was largely the same in the county appeal, saying in part the county improperly applied state law in allowing the dredging permit.
Both decisions by the state board provide another significant hurdle for Pembina, the Canadian company behind the proposed terminal and associated pipeline, to cross. Unlike previous LUBA rulings, the city and county findings were reversed, not remanded.
That means they don’t go back to the city and county for reconsideration, and the company’s only option for overturning the rulings is to go to court.
Representatives for Pembina did not return a request for comment about the decision or any plans to seek judicial review.
The groups which appealed the rulings to the state board and have consistently opposed the project were quick to laud the decision.
“It was so good to see that the high standards necessary to protect the integrity of the Coos Estuary were upheld and maintained by the LUBA,” wrote Jody McCaffree, executive director of Citizens of Renewables, in a press release Wednesday. “Our fishing, crabbing, clamming and oyster industries can now breathe a sigh of relief that critical habitat areas necessary for their vitality will not be destroyed for the speculative and unnecessary Jordan Cove LNG project.”
The rulings come after the company announced a pause in the development of the project in April and the removal of the company’s project-specific website.
