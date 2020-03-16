SALEM — Governor Kate Brown announced updated statewide social distancing measures this afternoon declaring that as of March 17, all bars and restaurants will be closed for the next four weeks in response to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Restaurants, bars and other establishments that offer food or beverages for sale are restricted to carry-out and delivery only, with no on-site consumption permitted. Hospitals, workplaces and other essential facilities are exempted.
New social distancing also mandates that all events and gatherings with 25 or more people be canceled for the next four weeks. It is the state’s suggestion that people not gather in groups larger than 10.
Businesses exempt from the 25-or-more persons mandate include pharmacies, grocery stores and retail stores.
Those who refuse to comply with the state mandate may be charged with a Class C misdemeanor.
