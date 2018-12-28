COOS COUNTY — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is still waiting on test results from Washington to determine when it will open this year’s crab season.
According to Troy Buell, of ODFW, a boat was sent out Thursday to gather meat quality results in the Long Beach, Wash. area to determine if Dungeness crab have filled up with more meat, but was unsuccessful in retrieving its gear.
Boats float loaded with pots Wednesday at Charleston Marina as commercial fisherman wait for word on the opening of Dungeness crab season on t…
The crew attempted once more Friday morning and was able to collect its equipment; however the test results will not be ready until Saturday morning. The fishery north of Cape Arago will not be open on Jan. 3 due to the delay.
ODFW and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will announce its opening date Saturday, which could either be postponed to Jan. 4-5 or Jan. 15.