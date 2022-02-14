Patrick Starnes knows he’s not the biggest name in the Democrat primary for Oregon governor, but he thinks that puts him in the perfect position to pull off a major upset.
Starnes, who ran for governor in 2018 as an independent, brought his campaign for governor to the South Coast this week, stopping in Brookings, Gold Beach, Port Orford and Coos Bay.
Starnes said he ran for governor four years ago with a goal of reforming campaign finance laws in the state, and he still has that mission today.
“We’re still fighting to get big money out of politics,” he said. “We’re one of five states that doesn’t have limits. I’ll be in Salem again pushing for limits. I’m role modeling limits in my campaign with a $1,000 limit per person and no corporate monies.”
Starnes brought up Measure 107 that was overwhelmingly approved, which gives the state the authority to set campaign finance rules. But even after the vote, the Legislature has chosen not to set limits.
While campaign finance remains a cornerstone of Starnes’ campaign, there are other issues important to him.
“I’m proposing OHP for all,” he said. “I would use the sin tax we have on tobacco for junk food. Almost 300,000 working Oregonians have no insurance. When I did the numbers for the South Coast, Josephine, Curry, Coos, Douglas and even Florence, that’s how many people don’t have insurance. That’s a huge population with no insurance.”
Starnes also brought up the homeless crisis in the state, saying there is a way to make improvements.
“I’m the only governor candidate who has proposed concrete solutions,” he said. “I’m proposing the Oregon Shelter Fund, which is outside of the general fund.”
The fund would collect money by imposing a vacancy fee on empty buildings, many owned by large banks that use them as tax write offs.
Starnes and his wife have made it a personal mission to get some of those homes back in the housing system. Over the last few years, Starnes has purchased several older homes that were vacant and decaying and rebuilt the homes while living in them. They were then sold and the family moved on to another home.
“In our jurisdiction, we’ve found over 100 of these abandoned homes that can be restored,” Starnes said. “My wife and I have found two of them and got them back in use.”
Starnes said he noticed several homes in Coos and Curry counties while driving around that could be restored with a little time and effort.
While several Republican candidates for governor have visited the South Coast, Starnes os one of the first Democrats. He said he grew up in the area in the small town of Looking Glass outside of Roseburg, so he knows what’s important to the coast.
“Growing up as a kid, I felt it was one Oregon,” he said. “I’d like to bring us back to one Oregon. That’s why I’m concentrating on issues. I’m a red-county Democrat. We’re used to being outnumbered and we’re use to having them as neighbors.”
While Starnes is not the biggest name in the Democrat primary, he feels he is well positioned to pull off a surprise.
“With two big establishment Democrats and a populist like myself, I only need to finish third,” he said. “I can beat Betsy Johnson and I can beat the Republican in November.”
As the calendar moves toward the May primary, Starnes said he will work for every vote he can get.
“I’ll keep hitting the streets and hitting all the little media, even talk radio,” he said.
