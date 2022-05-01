On Wednesday, May 4, the Coos Bay Public Library invites the community to Star Wars Trivia Night at the Black Market Gourmet. Join Brittney and Joshua, hosts of the Coos Bay Public Library’s podcast, Swords and Starships, to show off your geeky knowledge, enjoy delicious snack-sized food and win prizes. Admission is free and beverages will be available for purchase.
This event will take place on the evening of May 4 at 6 p.m. at the Black Market Gourmet, 495 Central Ave. in Coos Bay. Teams can be up to five people and everyone is welcome. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
Registration is not required but it would help to know how many prizes to get.
You can register and find more details on the events page at the Coos Bay Public Library website at http://www.coosbaylibrary.org/events/month. You can also call any time after 11 a.m. at 541-269-1101 or email at bayref@coosbaylibrary.org.
