COQUILLE — When Hollie Tetreault discovered roller derby, it was the perfect meld of sports and skating, both of which she had been involved in for most of her life.
“I grew up skating at the old skate rink on the waterfront,” she said. “When I met some girls roller skating at a park who said they did roller derby, it became the new love of my life.”
The Adventure Coast Star Stompers are starting the competition season up again, beginning this Saturday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. in the Coquille Community Building.
The Star Stompers, which Tetreault is now the president, were formed in 2014 and currently have 14 girls on the team, though up to 15 can compete together.
“We’ve had girls from the beginning and members that come and go,” Tetreault said. “We play women’s flat track roller derby with teams from all over Oregon and Northern California.”
This weekend, the Star Stompers are playing Air Raid roller derby out of Hillsboro.
“It’s not the same roller derby most people know from the ‘60s,” Tetreault said. “It’s much more of an organized sport with rules about conduct and safety.”
Over the years, those rules have been added to ban parts of the body that can be hit or used to hit. For example, Tetreault said players can’t hit others with their skates, can’t trip or kick below the knee, or hit with a helmet. However, contact is allowed to the front of the body below the collar bone.
“We wear full protective gear, but that’s not to say we can’t be rough,” Tetreault said. “It’s like rugby. Our average speed is 15 miles an hour. We’re going fast on wheels, which is why we use protective gear.”
Though Tetreault has always loved playing sports and skating, she has found the most rewarding part of roller derby is the camaraderie.
“These awesome women uplift each other, help each other with everything and not just roller derby,” she said. “We get knocked down and we help each other back up. Even the teams we play against, we may be rough and tumble during the game but once it’s over we are hugging and celebrating.”
Tetreault has watched some girls come in and lose hundreds of pounds, while others gained weight as they built muscle. She has seen others build confidence. For her, it keeps her physically fit and strong.
“We play year-round, but take breaks,” she said, pointing to July, August and December as the three months in the year when the team doesn’t practice or compete.
She is working to finish the competition schedule for the year, which will be posted on the team’s Facebook page at “Adventure Coast Roller Derby” or “Star Stompers.”