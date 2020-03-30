COOS COUNTY — For over 50 years, Star of Hope has been on a mission to enhance and enrich the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities.
The nonprofit organization, which provides employment, affordable housing and community integration services to a number of developmentally disabled adults has, like many other agencies around the county, reeled in its services to combat the spread of COVID-19.
According to Star of Hope community relations manager Stacy Dewater, the organization has had to implement a number of restrictions, from limiting visitation to its group homes to canceling its community based programs and activities.
With Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s "Stay Home" order now in place, Dewater said staff members have shifted their schedules around to provide 24-hour support services to its 10 residential group homes in Coos Bay and North Bend, which houses 37 individuals.
“Our individuals some of them don’t have the capacity of understanding the ‘stay home, stay healthy’ order,” said Dewater. “It’s been a little difficult keeping people in their residence because they want to go about their lives as normal as possible.”
The nonprofit, which works year-round to promote individuals with disabilities to have strengthened independence, productivity and physical integration, has found the state-mandated restrictions to be a bit challenging, said Dewater.
About two staff members will be on hand in each home throughout the day to provide continued services to their clients and to help make sure residents are following the state’s “Stay Home” order as well as the CDC’s recommended safety guidelines to combat COVID-19, said Dewater.
In response to the added limitations, Dewater said the organization recently created a fun ambassador position, an employee who has been tasked with keeping their residents entertained.
“We wanted to do something interactive and to keep people busy,” said Dewater. “We didn’t want them to think about being stuck in their homes and we thought what a better way than to have someone who goes around with door prizes and games to brighten their spirits.”
Under the state of Oregon, the organization’s group homes are not technically recognized as healthcare facilities and so its access to personal protective equipment issued by the state has become difficult to acquire, said Dewater.
“We did start out with a decent amount of protective gear because that’s something that we have to have in our disaster preparedness kits,” said Dewater. “We would absolutely love to have those supplies to continue to provide services to our individuals.”
According the Dewater, the nonprofit is in need of masks, gowns, gloves and other protective gear. On a daily basis, the organization is being sent guidelines from the Oregon Office of Developmental Disabilities on best practices to follow to ensure the safety of both its residents and staff.
As part of those guidelines, Star of Hope recently updated its disaster preparedness plan to include new regulations for employees to follow during a pandemic crisis.
Setting up a notification chain, telecommuting from home, social distancing from one another and increasing sanitation measures of its offices and residential homes are among some of the changes staff members have put into place.
The increased precautions are being taken to keep staff and residents safe and healthy as people withe certain developmental disabilities may be more vulnerable or susceptible to severe sickness.
Due to the coronavirus’ fast-spreading capabilities, numerous businesses around Coos County have been forced to close their doors and lay off dozens of employees in a number of local restaurants and bars.
As a result, some of Star of Hope's clients have also lost their jobs. With people not working, job developers and job coaches, who provide supported employment services for its clients at Star of Hope, have also lost hours.
As folks around town continue to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, Dewater said she wants the individuals they serve at Star of Hope to remember that this is temporary and that its staff is still committed to providing them with a wide variety of support services.
“Our staff has been amazing at coming together and staying on their shifts and providing excellent care to our individuals,” she said. “I really appreciate everyone’s support in getting through these difficult times.”
Anyone interested in donating personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns and gloves can do so by reaching out to Star of Hope at 541-888-8893 or email starofhope@sohoregon.org.
Folks with activity ideas for its fun ambassador are more than welcome to submit those at Star of Hope's Facebook page, said Dewater.
