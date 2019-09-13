COOS BAY — Star of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Coos Bay, joined countless others across the state this month in celebrating Direct Support Professional Recognition Week.
In August, Gov. Kate Brown proclaimed Sept. 8-14 as the official week to recognize and celebrate the approximately 15,000 Oregonians who are employed as Direct Support Professionals.
According to a press release by Star of Hope, Direct Support Professionals work to promote opportunities for people with disabilities to fully participate as valued members of their communities.
Currently, Star of Hope employs approximately 150 Direct Support Professionals who provide a range support for more than 100 local individuals through a variety of programs.
“Our Direct Support Professionals assist with complex medical issues and provide intimate personal supports on a daily basis while building close, respectful and trusted relationships,” said the release.
“Star of Hope is honored to have such a dedicated team of professionals and will be celebrating their contributions and invite our community to join our state in doing the same.”