COOS BAY — Community members joined Coos Bay Surfrider and the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve members early Saturday morning to celebrate their ninth annual Stand Up for the Bay event.
With a bit of rain sprinkled here and there, organizers continued on with plans as usual as folks participated in the yearly community paddle and shoreline clean-up at the Coos Bay Boardwalk downtown.
Shayne Joers, left, and Sam Schwartz cook fresh albacore and oysters
Coos Bay Surfrider volunteer Annie Pollard said the idea for the community event began nine years ago as a way to simply show off what the bay has to offer and to rejoice in its beauty.
“The idea is that we’re right downtown where you can put your boat in and you can recreate and celebrate the beauty of the Oregon coast without a heck of a lot of effort,” said Pollard. “It’s a way for all of us to get together and have a good time.”
The event, which also had organizers inviting anyone with a kayak or canoe to join them on the water, featured a number of volunteers who helped clean the shoreline surrounding the bay, to rid it of any trash.
Informational booths were set up by local organizations, including the South Slough and the Coos Watershed Association in honor of National Estuaries Week, which took place from Sept. 14-21.
The groups provided educational activities and resources for people wanting to learn more about protecting and keeping the area’s waterways healthy. The celebration also featured live music, food and of course its popular paddle joust tournament, which Pollard said she looks forward to each year.
Coos Bay Surfrider and the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve celebrate their ninth annual Stand Up for the Bay on the boardwalk
“It’s hilarious,” she said. “It’s fun to participate in and it’s fun to watch.”
Proceeds from meal and beer tickets purchased at the annual event will go toward supporting Surfrider’s monthly water quality testing program as well as other programs it hosts locally.