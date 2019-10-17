COOS BAY — Stand-up comedians are coming to town to help raise money for suicide prevention.
On Friday, Oct. 25, in the Egyptian Theatre, doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. featuring four comedians. Two are local, while the other two are professionals Mark Yaffe and Adam Stone and are coming in from out of state for the show.
“We’ve been trying to do a push for suicide prevention lately and be more proactive in events to reduce the stigma of suicide in the community,” said Eric Gleason, health care integration and promotion director with Coos Health and Wellness. “We’ve done trainings recently, which is good, but my friend Bill Simon said he wants stand-up comedy to bring people out and have a little fun.”
During the event, resources will be available for attendees to learn more about suicide prevention and avenues to find help.
“At the start of the show, someone will talk about suicide prevention, awareness, what we can do and then go on with the show,” Gleason said. “I’m sure all four comedians will touch on some aspect of it and how it relates to them, but expect comedy.”
Shark Bites is catering the event, providing food and beverages. Tickets cost $15 at the door. Proceeds go toward suicide prevention efforts in Coos County.
“We’re putting the money toward more trainings and research to impact a subject that is so important and one that we suffer significantly from in this area,” Gleason said.
For more information or to buy tickets in advance, call Gleason at 541-266-6741. Seats can also be purchased and donated to those who can’t afford it and suffer from suicidal idealities.
If you are struggling, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.