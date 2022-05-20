NBPL Sprouts Flyer

On Tuesday, May 24th at 2 pm, Natural Grocers’ nutritional health coach Cheryl O’Dell will talk about sprouts.

Many seeds can be sprouted for a nutrition-dense food while just sitting on a kitchen counter. Cheryl will show just how much sprouts can add to your health.

This program will be live in the NBPL meeting room.

For more information about this and other library programs, please contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or their website at northbendoregon.us/library

