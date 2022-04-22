The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest is heading into its 2022 spring prescribed burning season. Public land managers use prescribed burning to reduce the risks of large wildfires, among other important land management objectives. By decreasing the amount of dry, flammable vegetation on the ground that can fuel large fire growth, fire danger to communities can be mitigated.
It is important to note that all burns are dependent on daily weather conditions. Although it is difficult to predict exactly when the burns will take place, a number of communities in southwest Oregon can expect to see smoke in the air soon as it is likely conditions will be right for prescribed burning. The RRSNF will issue updates on social media accounts as events take shape
This year, the RRSNF is hosting the Rogue Basin Prescribed Fire Training Exchange offering experiential training for local qualified wildland firefighters and supervised observation opportunities for interested public. Any of the planned prescribed burns on the RRSNF may potentially be utilized as a training opportunity for TREX participants.
“Prescribed fire is both an ancient and cutting-edge practice and is a key to restoring health in our forests and creating safer conditions for nearby communities,” said Darren Borgias, Forest Conservation director for The Nature Conservancy. “TREX is building capacity, cooperation, and knowledge, all needed to get prescribed burning to a scale that can help reduce the destruction and prolonged smoke from severe summer wildfire,” Borgias added. More information on TREX here: http://www.conservationgateway.org/ConservationPractices/FireLandscapes/FireLearningNetwork/Documents/FactSheet_TREX.pdf
All prescribed burns are thoroughly planned and require a strict approval process for smoke management, fire safety, and ecological outcomes before professional staff light any fire on the ground.
During burning operations, fire personnel carefully monitor weather conditions to minimize smoke impacts and to keep the fire in control. The spring and fall seasons are the best times of year to light a prescribed burn, as the fuels are in the right condition to burn without the fire getting too intense. This is achieved by creating a “cool” fire that stays on the ground and burns slowly through the vegetation.
Landscapes maintained by "good" fire are typically better for wildlife and native plants, and therefore create landscapes that are “healthier” or more resilient, from an ecological perspective.
All prescribed burns are carried out by trained firefighters, who burn within “units” that have fire breaks along all their boundaries. Fire breaks can include natural and human-made features (such as pre-dug fire lines). Equipment is nearby to ensure the flames don’t escape the unit. After ignition is complete, burn units are mopped up and patrolled until the burn is declared out.
