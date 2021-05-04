The Spring Brush Pickup for North Bend Sanitation and Les’ Sanitary customers in the city of North Bend is set to begin on Monday, May 17.
The brush must always be placed at the end of driveways or the street for pickup. Brush must not exceed five feet in length and no more than five yards (about the equivalent of two full-size pickup loads) per household. No group piles are permitted, so please do not combine stacks with other customers and no loose leaves. Brush must not be placed on or around water meters, telephone poles or any utility boxes. Also, the brush must be free from any overhead obstacles, including trees, wires, etc.
Prior arrangements must be made if a customer needs more than five free yards of brush picked up. Brush must be placed at the street the night before the initial pickup on Monday, May 17.
Questions? Call (541) 756-5211 or visit http://www.lessanitary.com/brushcleanupnorthbend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In