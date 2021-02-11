Oregon State Police deployed spike strips to stop a vehicle Wednesday night, the agency reported Thursday.

The pursuit was initiated by the North Bend Police Department, which had attempted to stop the black BMW for speed and failure to display a license plate near milepost 235 on northbound U.S. Highway 101, according to OSP.

At the time, the vehicle didn’t stop and continued northbound, at which point NBPD requested OSP assistance in stopping the vehicle. Two troopers deployed spike strips near milepost 224, which were successful in bringing the vehicle to a stop, according to OSP.

Chris Gulotta, 30, was arrested by NBPD officers on suspicion of vehicle elude and reckless driving.

Reporter Zack Demars can be reached at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

0
1
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments