Oregon State Police deployed spike strips to stop a vehicle Wednesday night, the agency reported Thursday.
The pursuit was initiated by the North Bend Police Department, which had attempted to stop the black BMW for speed and failure to display a license plate near milepost 235 on northbound U.S. Highway 101, according to OSP.
At the time, the vehicle didn’t stop and continued northbound, at which point NBPD requested OSP assistance in stopping the vehicle. Two troopers deployed spike strips near milepost 224, which were successful in bringing the vehicle to a stop, according to OSP.
Chris Gulotta, 30, was arrested by NBPD officers on suspicion of vehicle elude and reckless driving.
