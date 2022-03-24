The omnibus spending bill recently signed into law by Pres. Joe Biden will deliver tens of millions of dollars to the South Coast, benefitting communities in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties.
Many of the projects were spearheaded by Congressman Peter DeFazio and U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, who all voted in favor of the spending bill.
The biggest funding element is $6.8 million for repairs to the Coos Bay North Jetty. Ater years of decline, the jetty has lost close to 200 feet, but a contract has already been approved to extend and stabilize the jetty.
"The North Jetty, which maintains the safety of the Coos Bay bar crossing for mariners, has receded nearly 1,000 feet from its original build design,” said John Burns, CEO of the Port of Coos Bay. “Senators Merkley and Wyden have championed funding to extend the jetty by approximately 150 to 200 feet and stabilize the head, trunk, and root system. This is truly critical maritime infrastructure to maintain safety within the harbor, and to promote future commerce and economic development for the region and state. We are extremely grateful to Senators Merkley and Wyden for their ongoing efforts."
Some other projects in Coos County include $231,000 for the Coos County emergency radio system, $1.3 million to the city of North Bend to upgrade the city's water and wastewater system and $850,000 to Coast Community Health Center, which has offices in Bandon and Port Orford.
The gift to Coast Community Health was roundly applauded.
“We are honored to receive such a wonderful award in support of our continued expansion of services in Curry County,” said Linda Maxon, chief executive officer, Coast Community Health Center. “These funds will directly support our delivery of health and wellness services to south Curry County. Our investment not only expands health care but brings economic investment and jobs to the region. We are grateful for our State and Federal Legislators continued trust in our ability to deliver on our commitment to the communities we serve."
State Rep. David Brock Smith also applauded the investment into the health care system.
“I’ve had the privilege to work with Coast Community Health since its conception and have long been an advocate to expand access to healthcare services that are desperately needed on the South Coast," said Brock Smith. "I’m grateful to Senators Merkley and Wyden for their incredible advocacy for this funding to expand vital healthcare services to our residents through a dedicated partner with Coast Community Health.”
Another popular investment in the spending bill is $1.8 million to repair and modernize the Cole Rivers Hatchery, which will benefit the salmon fishery along the South Coast.
“In this day, it seems we’re losing much of our Oregon natural resources. Our strong Southcoast Salmon and Trout Recovery quest looms larger than ever,” said Court Boice, Curry County commissioner. “Senator Merkley and his staff have worked very hard and understand how critical these paths are. The Cole Rivers Hatchery repair and modernization project will vault us into the next important steps of enhancing and protecting our anadromous fish runs. This is a very good day for our three Rogue River Basin, Curry, Josephine, and Jackson counties.”
“I applaud Senators Wyden and Merkley for improvements to the Cole Rivers Hatchery," said Coos County Commissioner Bob Main. "These improvements will bring back the once great salmon runs to the Rogue River."
The senators also announced $3.5 million would be going to the Port of Brookings Harbor for a new wastewater treatment plant and $945,000 would be sent to the Ocean Foundation to conduct an Oregon kelp forest study with another $100 million to help reduce whale entanglement.
“The Oregon Kelp Alliance is excited by this opportunity to engage coastal communities in a survey of Oregon’s kelp forests. This work will inform management and conservation activities, and the development of a kelp forest restoration plan for Oregon.” said Tom Calvanese, coordinator for the Oregon Kelp Alliance.
The Oregon Kelp Forest Survey and Kelp Forest Restoration Plan will allow coastal communities to work with scientists on aerial drone and underwater surveys of kelp forests in Oregon, while building local capacity for kelp forest stewardship. These efforts will be guided by the ORKA Science and Technical Advisory Committee, chaired by Dr. Sara Hamilton, postdoctoral researcher at the UC Davis Bodega Marine Lab. Hamilton is a recent graduate of Oregon State University, where she earned her PhD in Integrative Biology studying kelp forest ecology and has been active as a science advisor to the Oregon Kelp Alliance.
“These important habitats have undergone significant changes in recent years due to warming oceans, loss of predators, and population booms of purple sea urchins, which eat kelp," said Calvanese. "ORKA appreciates Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden’s long-standing and strong advocacy for healthy kelp forests, and their contribution to the commercial fisheries and biodiversity of Oregon’s nearshore oceans.”
