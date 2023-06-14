Smallmouth bass

Smallmouth bass

 Contributed photo

Spearfishing for smallmouth bass is once again allowed on the Coquille River June 1 – Oct. 31. Spears, spear guns and angling with bait to take smallmouth bass is allowed, and there are no harvest size or limits.

The temporary rule is meant to help reduce impacts of non-native smallmouth bass on wild fall Chinook salmon in the mainstem Coquille River and the East, Middle, North, and South forks. In the South Fork Coquille, the regulation applies from the mouth to the U.S. Forest Service boundary near Powers.

