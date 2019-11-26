COOS BAY — The Southwestern Physics Experimental Atmospheric Research group conducted its first launch of the academic year Saturday at noon, with nearly perfect weather, organizers said.
The balloon reached a new altitude record of 95,167 feet. The radiosonde landed about 61 miles southeast of campus between Powers and Cow Creek. Early viewing of the skew-T plot showed a clear inversion layer as the balloon crossed into the stratosphere at about 50,000 feet.
The balloon finally popped with a final pressure of 1/60 at its maximum altitude.
Weather balloons are launched around the world for observations used to diagnose current conditions for weather forecasting, such as atmospheric pressure, temperature, relative humidity and wind speed. About 800 locations around the globe do routine releases, twice daily, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Overall, only about 20% of radiosondes that drop back to Earth are ever recovered, according to the National Weather Service.
Pop! See a weather balloon explode when it reaches 100,000 feet
Doyle RiceUSA TODAY
Despite their reputation for being mistaken for UFOs, weather balloons have been a vital part of forecasting for decades and are the primary source of weather data above the ground.
On any given day, meteorologists around the world launch some 1,600 helium or hydrogen-filled weather balloons, which rise high up into the atmosphere at about 1,000 feet per minute.
Beneath the helium balloon is a shoebox-sized weather instrument called a radiosonde, a small, disposable instrument package that sends back weather data such as atmospheric pressure, temperature, relative humidity and wind speed. A typical weather balloon can last over two hours as it rises into the sky.
A weather balloon explodes at about 100,000 feet in altitude.
But what happens when the balloons reach our upper atmosphere? Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of Colorado were curious, so they launched a balloon with a GoPro camera underneath in addition to a radiosonde.
This sequence of photos below shows the exploding weather balloon over Colorado at roughly 100,000 feet above the Earth's surface. It expands and explodes because of the lower air pressure at higher altitudes.
The time between each frame is 0.02 seconds. You can see as the balloon begins to shatter at a single point and then rapidly shreds symmetrically toward a focus on the opposite side.
The camera and radiosonde, with a GPS device attached, then floated back to Earth on a plastic parachute and was recovered.