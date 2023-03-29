The Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board has two Traditional Health Worker Training sessions coming up in early April and we’re looking for more trainees from Coos, Curry, and Douglas counties to fill out the classes.
Youth Support Specialists - April 4-18 (virtual)
Doulas through Doula Training Center - April 15-June 3 (virtual and in person 2-4 days)
Why is the SOWIB THW Training Program unique?
These training sessions are FREE and stipends for completion of the course along with financial support for child care, gas, etc. during the training sessions are available.
The YSS training will have Advisors who support the students through the whole process
Four-week PAID On the Job Training is included in the program after applying for certification.
