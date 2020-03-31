COOS COUNTY — The Southern Oregon Workforce Investment Board is working to assist the community during times of unemployment and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“SOWIB covers Coos, Curry and Douglas, and we’ve been pretty fortunate that wood products haven’t really laid anybody off,” said Kyle Stevens with SOWIB. “A lot of the people that have been let go during this had a couple weeks of pay, so we could see the numbers really start to climb here shortly.”
According to Stevens, SOWIB has received some aversion funding and is encouraging the folks being laid off due to COVID-19 to look to SOWIB’s website for resources.
“We keep an updated list of resources at SOWIB.com," Stevens said. "The South Coast Development Council has been pretty good about getting information out."
So far, SOWIB has used aversion funds it’s received to purchase Personal Protective Equipment for local medical workers.
SOWIB has training funds for people who are looking to be retrained for new positions, which may be a resource that could be useful for folks who are facing unemployment from COVID-19 layoffs.
“We have money to assist in things like wage matching," Stevens said. "So if you’re an employer and want to hire an employee who doesn’t quite have the full skill set you’re looking for, there are wage assistance programs if the candidate and the company is eligible that can help offset the cost of onboarding that individual."
Stevens said the training programs he could see being most utilized during these uncertain times are transportation and medical programs.
Since there is a growing need for certified truck drivers, programs to train more truck drivers are still operating.
SOWIB runs a Community Health Worker Course that prepares the person who takes it for entry-level community medical positions.
“... We can take up to 150 people and it's 40 hours in-person via Zoom and 45 hours online and they come out with a certificate for jobs that were already in demand,” Stevens said about the course.
Over the past week or so SOWIB has been talking with the Oregon Health Authority to take a general inventory of folks who were already in the pipeline to graduate from medical programs. OHA and SOWIB discussed how to make sure that folks looking to enter the medical field could continue to train.
“The last thing we talked about with OHA was what a rapidly skilled healthcare worker looks like, and the way things are looking is there a future for them after this,” Stevens said.
