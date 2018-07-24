NORTH BEND — Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach (SOVO) has received a $12,000 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation. The funds will to be used to continue providing services including claims for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC). DIC is a tax free monthly benefit paid to eligible survivors of military service members who died in the line of duty or whose death resulted from a service-related injury or disease. Spouses of veterans may file anytime after the death of the veteran.
SOVO is a non-profit 501c3 volunteer organization providing free services to veterans, dependents and survivors. For more information or to volunteer, visit www.sovo4vets.com.