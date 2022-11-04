SWOCC Talk

The Southwestern Oregon Community College Anthropology & Sociology Department will host a talk and an exhibit about Scripts in Wood.

 Contributed photo

The Anthropology & Sociology Department at Southwestern Oregon Community College is excited to bring Tim Brookes, Founder of the Endangered Languages Project to the Coos campus for an engaging event.

Join us Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 6:30 pm, in Eden Hall (1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay) for his talk “Scripts in Wood: Preserving Writing Traditions Around the World”. Be sure to come early to enjoy the exhibit of wood carvings of endangered scripts that will be on display.

