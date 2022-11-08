Southwestern Oregon Community College, in partnership with the Southwestern Small Business Development Center, will be hosing three sessions of the 38th Annual Employment Law Conference presented by the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI).

BOLI offers affordable training seminars on employment laws for Oregon employers, supervisors, managers, and human resources professionals.

