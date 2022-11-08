Southwestern Oregon Community College, in partnership with the Southwestern Small Business Development Center, will be hosing three sessions of the 38th Annual Employment Law Conference presented by the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI).
BOLI offers affordable training seminars on employment laws for Oregon employers, supervisors, managers, and human resources professionals.
The Annual Employment Law Conference helps employers navigate complex – and often changing – workplace rules.
Sessions will be held at Southwestern on the Coos campus (1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay) and include:
Tuesday, Nov. 15, $199, Empire Hall, Lakeview Rooms, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16, $99, Empire Hall, Lakeview Rooms, 10 a.m.-noon
Documentation, Discipline, and Discharge
Wednesday, Nov. 16, $99, Empire Hall, Lakeview Rooms, 1-3 p.m.
For questions please contact the Small Business Development Center at
