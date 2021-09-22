Southwestern Oregon Community College invites community members to join them for an open house for the new Umpqua Hall Health & Science Building from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, September 24, to celebrate this significant community accomplishment.
The 35,000 square-foot building features a state-of-the-art lab for the nursing program and technology rich labs for physics, chemistry, earth and biological sciences. Construction highlights the region’s innovative and locally sourced wood products, with massive glulam beams and cross-laminated timber supporting the structure.
Umpqua Hall also excels in energy sustainability, featuring passive heating and ventilation. Enrolled in Energy Trust of Oregon’s Path to Net Zero program the building is powered by a 56 kWh solar, which supplies nearly 50% of the building’s electricity needs.
During the open house, face masks will be required. Guests will be required to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols. The building is located on the College’s Coos Bay campus at 1988 Newmark Ave.
