Southwestern Oregon Community College continues our 2022-23 Physics and Astronomy Lecture Series welcoming Dr. Davide Lazzati, Physics Chair at Oregon State University, on Thursday April 20, 2023 at 6:30 pm in the Umpqua Hall auditorium on the Coos Campus (1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay). Dr. Lazzati will discuss one of the more explosive topics in all of the cosmos: Gamma-Ray Bursts.
These cosmic explosions pique the interest of many astronomers and space fanatics and Dr. Lazzati will provide insight into their mechanisms and explosive nature. Dr. Lazzati shares the following, “Gamma-ray bursts are the brightest explosion in the known Universe. Discovered in gamma-ray radiation, these powerful explosions are now also known to emit powerfully in gravitational waves and are the farthest objects in the universe to have been visible with the naked eye and to produce upper atmospheric disturbances on Earth. In this talk I will review the properties and physics of these fascinating sources, discussing what we know, and what still needs to be understood.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In