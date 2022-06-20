Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Athletic Department was awarded a $1,000 grant from the National Junior College Athletic Association Foundation to assist in sustaining swimming and women’s wrestling at Southwestern.
The NJCAA Sport Opportunity Grant was created to support the addition and growth of two-year collegiate sports.
“The NJCAA Foundation is excited to further support the growth of NJCAA member colleges and the sport programs they offer through the newly created NJCAA Sport Opportunity Grant,” said Brian Luckett, NJCAA Foundation executive director. “The ability to provide this funding for the first time ever is a testament to the importance and growth of two-year collegiate athletics. The NJCAA Foundation looks forward to this initiative’s impact as NJCAA member colleges continue to create opportunities for student-athletes across the country.”
The women’s wrestling program, which started at Southwestern in 2010, has grown over the years and officially became a part of the NJCAA during the 2021-22 school year. The men’s and women’s swim teams started in the fall of 2014 and recently finished as national runners-up at the 2022 NJCAA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championship.Both programs continue to work to grow their sport by adding equipment needs and recruiting student-athletes from all over the world.
“We are honored to be chosen for this grant from the NJCAA and are extremely excited about using these funds towards supporting our student-athletes,” said Mike Herbert, director of athletics at Southwestern. “The funding we received will go towards purchasing much needed equipment to help our student-athletes train so they can compete at a high-level year after year.”
