COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Preppers will hold a meeting at noon on Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.
The main topic is "Disaster Preparedness Plan Workshop." This year, SWOP will be conducting workshops during the meetings. Attendees should bring their plan to the workshop. If they do not have a plan to bring that is OK, they will have one to take home when they leave. Bring paper and pencil.
SWOP meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not to depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com.