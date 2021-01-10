The Southwestern Oregon Preppers will hold their monthly meeting at noon on Saturday, Jan. 16, at Sturdivant Park in Coquille.
The meeting will be held in the parks’ gazebo. Participants are encouraged to dress warm and bring a chair.
The main topic will be “How have you prepared?” Participants are encouraged to bring their preparedness plan. They will have an opportunity to share how they prepare and learn from others.
“The world as we knew it is no longer and we must adjust accordingly,” organizers said.
Preppers meetings always start with a question-and-answer period so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
The meeting is free and provides a chance to get to know fellow preppers in Southwestern Oregon counties and exchange information and ideas. Organizers say it’s important for people to know they will be on their own in the event of a disaster and should not depend on receiving outside help.
People can join the group on Facebook or at meetup.com.
