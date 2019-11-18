COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Preppers will hold a meeting at 3 p.m. (please note time change) Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.
The main topic is "Barriers to Preparedness." There a many barriers that prevent people from preparing. Learn how to break through the barriers and continue on a preparedness journey.
SWOP meetings always start with a question and answer period before the main topic so all in attendance get a chance to participate.
This is a free public meeting to get to know fellow local preppers in southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas. It is important for individuals to understand that they will be “on their own” in the event of a disaster and not to depend on receiving outside help. Join Southwestern Oregon Preppers on Facebook and/or meetup.com.