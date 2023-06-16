Southwestern Oregon Community College invites the community to join us on June 20, 2023 for "A History of Juneteenth" a presentation in observance of the federal Juneteenth holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
The presentation will take place in Empire Hall on the Coos Campus (1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay) from 3:00 to 4:30 pm in the Lakeview E room. There is no charge for this event.
Our presenter is Carolyn Acker, Program Services Manager for Kairos Northwest's Coastline Services, and board member for Oregon Coast Community Action. Acker supports Kairos Northwest as a day treatment therapist facilitating individuals, families, and group therapy. Kairos Coastline Services supports individuals from 4 to 17 in accessing skills coaching, outpatient services, wrap-around services, and more.
On January 1, 1980, Juneteenth officially became a Texas state holiday and was official recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.
Juneteenth is important because it marks the moment when the enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally granted their freedom, which did not occur until two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln.
Today Juneteenth is celebrated as a time for family reunions and joy by many African Americans.
Additionally, the Juneteenth flag will be flown on the Coos Campus to honor the holiday week.
To learn more about classes and programs at Southwestern visit: www.soc.edu.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In