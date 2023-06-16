SWOCC Logo

Southwestern Oregon Community College invites the community to join us on June 20, 2023 for "A History of Juneteenth" a presentation in observance of the federal Juneteenth holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The presentation will take place in Empire Hall on the Coos Campus (1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay) from 3:00 to 4:30 pm in the Lakeview E room. There is no charge for this event.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Looking back: If you were graduating this year from High School, what would you choose to do now?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments