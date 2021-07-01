Southwestern Oregon Community College’s 2021 Commencement Ceremony took place on Friday, June 11, in an online format. The college’s virtual celebration is available for viewing on its website at https://www.socc.edu/graduation/.
Southwestern is especially proud of the 2021 graduates who have persevered under very stressful and difficult times. This year, the college is pleased to honor a total of 351 graduates, from 18 states and five countries.
Degrees being awarded are:
* 141 Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer
* 131 Associate of Applied Science
* 31 Associate of General Studies
* 46 Associate of Science
* 80 Certificates of Completion (one year)
Southwestern also congratulates 14 local high school students who acquired their associate degrees at the same time they were getting their high school diplomas.
Southwestern’s University Center congratulates 23 graduates receiving advanced degrees: 18 bachelor and five masters. These degrees come from Southwestern’s partnership with Easter Oregon University, Southern Oregon University and Oregon State University. Included in this year’s graduates are two master of arts in teaching and three bachelor of science in education dtudies (elementary teacher licensing candidates).
