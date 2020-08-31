COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College will offer free virtual tutoring services for high school students. Teachers and students are encouraged to utilize this service to help them navigate the upcoming school year.
Starting Sept. 14, Southwestern student tutors will be available via Zoom Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
“We recognize what a stressful year this is for high school students, teachers and families,” said Southwestern Oregon Community College Dean of Instruction Meredith Stone. “Our hope is these tutoring services remove some of that anxiety and help students be successful in this unusual year.”
High school students and teachers can connect virtually with an appropriate, faculty-recommended tutor in three simple steps. See the detailed schedule for a list of tutors available by subject:
- Click on the Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/2449777118#success
- Tell Southwestern what subject you need help with.
- Get connected with a tutor!
For more information, call 541-888-1593 or email llcinfo@socc.edu.
