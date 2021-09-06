Southwestern Oregon Community College is offering free GED and Adult Basic Education classes in the Fall Term. These classes prepare individuals to take the GED exam and update skills to enroll in college or career training programs. Students enrolled in these classes can build a pipeline to enter college, training programs and jobs in high-demand career areas.
The college will have three options for GED and Adult Basic Education classes next term:
1. Morning GED Class – Monday through Thursday from 9 – 11 a.m.
2. Afternoon GED Class – Monday through Thursday from noon – 2 p.m.
3. Evening GED Class – Tuesday through Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m.
All classes will be live and in-person on the Coos Bay Campus. The afternoon and evening classes will be live and in-person on the Brookings Campus. For students who cannot make it to either campus, the classes will be also offered via Zoom during all three sessions.
Fall Term starts September 13 and ends November 24. To register for orientation and classes, email Adult & Pre-College Education at apce@socc.edu.
