Southwestern Oregon Community College is offering free GED® and Adult Basic Education classes Winter Term 2022. These classes prepare individuals to take the GED® exam and update skills to enroll in college or career training programs. Students enrolled in these classes can build a pipeline to enter college, training programs, and jobs in high-demand career areas.
The college will have three options for GED® and Adult Basic Education classes next term:
1. Morning GED® Class – Monday through Thursday from 9-11 a.m.
2. Afternoon GED® Class – Monday through Thursday from noon-2 p.m.
3. Evening GED® Class – Tuesday through Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m.
The school has three options for orientation:
1. In-person (Coos campus only) on January 4 at 9 a.m.
2. Online on January 5 at 9 a.m
3. Online on January at 1:30 p.m.
All classes will be live and in-person on the Coos Campus. The afternoon and evening classes will be live and in-person on the Brookings Campus. For students who cannot make it to either campus, the classes will be also offered via Zoom during all three sessions.
Winter Term starts January 4, 2022 and ends March 18, 2022. To register for orientation and classes, email Adult & Pre-College Education at apce@socc.edu or call 541-888-1593.
